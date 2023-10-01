EBRSO seeks public's assistance in finding missing man with dementia

24 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, October 01 2023 Oct 1, 2023 October 01, 2023 8:54 AM October 01, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing man with dementia.

55-year-old Paul Pearson is a black male of medium build who is around 6 foot 6 and 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped polo-style shirt, blue jeans, and white New Balance tennis shoes. His last known location was 7410 Bluebonnet Blvd at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, October 1.

Trending News

Please contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000 if you have any information in regard to Pearson's location.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days