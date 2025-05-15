90°
EBRSO searching for person connected to April sexually related offense

2 hours 38 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, May 15 2025 May 15, 2025 May 15, 2025 2:12 PM May 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a person connected to a sex-related offense that happened in April. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of he person Wednesday, saying they were wanted for questioning in the event that happened April 21, 2025 at a place along Tiger Bend Road near Jefferson Highway. 

Anyone with information can call 225-389-5000. 

