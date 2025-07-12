76°
EBRSO searching for missing registered sex offender

8 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, October 21 2016 Oct 21, 2016 October 21, 2016 8:09 PM October 21, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart
Trevin L'Marcus Blackmore

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who went missing Thursday evening.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies identified the missing man as 27-year-old Trevin L'Marcus Blackmore.

Blackmore was convicted in August 2011 for pornography involving juveniles. He was released in April 2014.

Blackmore is not believed to be a threat, according to detectives.

They describe Blackmore as an African American male about 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 150 lbs. They say he has brown eyes and black hair in a dreadlock style.

Deputies say Blackmore is currently on medication for a medical condition, but does not have his medication with him. The medication is not related to his sex offender status.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 389-5000.

