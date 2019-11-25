EBRSO searching for escaped work released inmate

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a work release inmate that escaped from his worksite Sunday morning.

Authorities say Joesph James Fuselier abandoned his work site off of Highland Road early Sunday. Fuselier's last known address is in Mamou, LA. The Sheriff's office says theres currently an active warrant for his arrest for simple escape. He was also previously arrested for simple burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO or Baton Rouge Crimestoppers at 344-STOP.