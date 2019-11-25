52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO searching for escaped work released inmate

20 hours 16 minutes 8 seconds ago Sunday, November 24 2019 Nov 24, 2019 November 24, 2019 12:58 PM November 24, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a work release inmate that escaped from his worksite Sunday morning.

Authorities say Joesph James Fuselier abandoned his work site off of Highland Road early Sunday. Fuselier's last known address is in Mamou, LA. The Sheriff's office says theres currently an active warrant for his arrest for simple escape. He was also previously arrested for simple burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call EBRSO or Baton Rouge Crimestoppers at 344-STOP. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days