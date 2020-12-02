55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO searching for armed suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in southern BR

1 hour 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, December 02 2020 Dec 2, 2020 December 02, 2020 3:33 PM December 02, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for several armed suspects who burglarized vehicles in various subdivisions throughout the parish.

A group of four or five armed suspects burglarized unlocked vehicles in southern EBR in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 1, according to EBRSO.

Investigators say the group drove a light-colored Ford Explorer, possibly white or silver.

Those with information concerning the suspects or vehicle involved are urged to contact EBRSO's Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days