EBRSO searching for armed suspects involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in southern BR
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for several armed suspects who burglarized vehicles in various subdivisions throughout the parish.
A group of four or five armed suspects burglarized unlocked vehicles in southern EBR in the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 1, according to EBRSO.
Investigators say the group drove a light-colored Ford Explorer, possibly white or silver.
Those with information concerning the suspects or vehicle involved are urged to contact EBRSO's Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at 389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
