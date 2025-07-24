79°
Latest Weather Blog
One taken into custody after standoff at The Addison apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken into custody after a standoff at The Addison apartment complex on Thursday.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Special Response Team roped off an area around 3:30 p.m. in the complex's parking lot, which is near the Mall of Louisiana.
Sources said the standoff started when a suicidal person would not come out of the complex.
Trending News
They were detained shortly after 4:45 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman accused of handling money for human trafficking ring pleads guilty; sentenced...
-
Community reflects on the life and legacy of Coffee Call founder
-
One in custody after standoff at Denham Springs motel
-
Cortana Kiwanis Club announces that its 2025 Christmas parade has been canceled
-
Good 2 Eat: Tequila Lime Pozole