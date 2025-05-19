Woman dies after early morning shooting at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a fatal shooting at Tanglewood Apartments early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m.. Officials said of the two people involved, one was taken to the hospital and the other, a woman, died from her injuries.

There was no information about what lead to the shooting or the victim's identity.

This is a developing story.