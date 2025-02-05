EBRSO: Parent arrested for fight with coach at middle school basketball game

BATON ROUGE - A parent was arrested Tuesday evening after getting in a fist fight with a coach at a middle school basketball game.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the parent, 41-year-old Kendall Addison, was at the game between CSAL and Scotlandville Middle.

A video sent to WBRZ shows multiple men throwing punches in the middle of the court and then people running onto the hardwood from the bleachers - some to intervene and others adding to the chaos.

East Baton Rouge Parish School District Superintendent LaMont Cole said the fight broke out over a discrepancy about a foul during the game. Cole said that all middle school sporting events will now require security.

Addison was issued a misdemeanor summons for battery on a school teacher and disturbing the peace.