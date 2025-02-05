82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Parent arrested for fight with coach at middle school basketball game

1 hour 38 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 February 05, 2025 2:13 PM February 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A parent was arrested Tuesday evening after getting in a fist fight with a coach at a middle school basketball game. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the parent, 41-year-old Kendall Addison, was at the game between CSAL and Scotlandville Middle. 

A video sent to WBRZ shows multiple men throwing punches in the middle of the court and then people running onto the hardwood from the bleachers - some to intervene and others adding to the chaos. 

East Baton Rouge Parish School District Superintendent LaMont Cole said the fight broke out over a discrepancy about a foul during the game. Cole said that all middle school sporting events will now require security. 

Addison was issued a misdemeanor summons for battery on a school teacher and disturbing the peace. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days