EBRSO: Nearly half a million dollars in drugs seized after months-long investigation

1 hour 34 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, May 20 2021 May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 10:37 PM May 20, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Eight people are now behind bars after a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation in the Zion City area of Baton Rouge. Over half a million dollars in heroin and crack and 19 different firearms were seized.

EBRSO Narcotics identified the group's leaders, "King of Zion" and "Madd Marvin," as Clyde Jones and Marvin Payne. They both face multiple charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Sara Wilson, Michael Fields, Vincent Hayes Jr., Jaylen Wheelock, Marquis Bradley, and Jermaine Drewery have also been arrested.

Sixteen different divisions helped to bring this case to a close, including EBRSO, BRPD, and the National Guard.

