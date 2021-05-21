72°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Nearly half a million dollars in drugs seized after months-long investigation
BATON ROUGE - Eight people are now behind bars after a months-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation in the Zion City area of Baton Rouge. Over half a million dollars in heroin and crack and 19 different firearms were seized.
EBRSO Narcotics identified the group's leaders, "King of Zion" and "Madd Marvin," as Clyde Jones and Marvin Payne. They both face multiple charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute.
Sara Wilson, Michael Fields, Vincent Hayes Jr., Jaylen Wheelock, Marquis Bradley, and Jermaine Drewery have also been arrested.
Trending News
Sixteen different divisions helped to bring this case to a close, including EBRSO, BRPD, and the National Guard.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
St. Gabriel residents evacuate neighborhood
-
Droves of residents implore council to approve Ascension construction moratorium
-
Morning Glen residents demanding for change
-
Girl, 14, among two killed in Ascension shooting Thursday morning; three others...
-
Full interview with EBR Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford