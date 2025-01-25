EBRSO: Man facing trial for murder allegedly dropped off at BR bus station by East Carroll officials

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who was arrested for murder after East Carroll Parish officials allegedly dropped him off at a Baton Rouge Greyhound bus station.

Christopher Davis was arrested in Jan. 2023 for allegedly shooting a man on Edwin Street after an argument.

According to officials, it is unknown why Davis was dropped off at the bus station and East Carroll Parish notified officials after the fact. WBRZ has reached out to East Carroll Parish officials and is awaiting a response.

Officials also said Davis was not scheduled to be back in East Baton Rouge Parish until March 17 for a court date.

Davis' family spoke with WBRZ saying they are not only worried for Davis' safety, but their safety.

"Why did y'all let him out in the first place? Y'all telling us he was not supposed to be released, but he was released, y'all made a big hiccup," a family member of Davis said.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is advised to call 911 or EBRSO's office at 225-389-5000. WBRZ will have the full sit down with Davis' family at 10 p.m.