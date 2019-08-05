86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Man arrested after kidnapping children, fleeing to Mississippi overnight

3 hours 27 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, August 05 2019 Aug 5, 2019 August 05, 2019 8:23 AM August 05, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

WOODVILLE, Miss. - Overnight, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office traveled to Mississippi to arrest a man accused of attacking a woman and leaving Louisiana with two juveniles.

On Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Nicholson Drive. At the scene, authorities spoke to the victim who stated 30-year-old Marcus Green had attacked her during an argument which began at a local restaurant. 

Once back at the apartment, Green took his son, and the woman's son, and left in the woman's rental vehicle. The victim said Green called her and threatened to harm her son if she called the police.

She told authorities she believed Green was going to a family member's house in Woodville, Mississippi.

Detectives traveled to Woodville, and with the help of local authorities located the suspect.  The two juvenile children were recovered unharmed and Green was taken into custody.

Green's charges include battery and kidnapping.

A photo of Green wasn't immediately provided

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days