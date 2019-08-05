EBRSO: Man arrested after kidnapping children, fleeing to Mississippi overnight

WOODVILLE, Miss. - Overnight, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office traveled to Mississippi to arrest a man accused of attacking a woman and leaving Louisiana with two juveniles.

On Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Nicholson Drive. At the scene, authorities spoke to the victim who stated 30-year-old Marcus Green had attacked her during an argument which began at a local restaurant.

Once back at the apartment, Green took his son, and the woman's son, and left in the woman's rental vehicle. The victim said Green called her and threatened to harm her son if she called the police.

She told authorities she believed Green was going to a family member's house in Woodville, Mississippi.

Detectives traveled to Woodville, and with the help of local authorities located the suspect. The two juvenile children were recovered unharmed and Green was taken into custody.

Green's charges include battery and kidnapping.

A photo of Green wasn't immediately provided