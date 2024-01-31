EBRSO looking for suspects of nine vehicle burglaries

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for information on suspects of nine vehicle burglaries within the Glen Oaks area.

According to police, the string of burglaries took place from January 20 to January 24 during early morning hours at the neighborhoods of Cedar Pointe, Merrydale Place, Copper Oaks, and Betty Smothers Ave. The burglars took purses, money and firearms from vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Office at 225-389-5064.