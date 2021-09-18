83°
EBRSO looking for suspect wanted for vehicle burglary

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff Detectives are looking for a man accused of vehicle burglary around 4500 Burbank Dr.

During this investigation, it was learned that entry was made into the victims’ vehicle through an unlocked door and a purse containing credit cards was taken.  Later on that day, the stolen credit card was used at multiple businesses in the Baton Rouge area.  Still shots of the suspect were obtained but a medical mask is obstructing his face.

If anyone has information about the above pictured suspect, please contact EBRSO Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

