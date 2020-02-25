EBRSO looking for phone store looter

BATON ROUGE – Deputies are looking for a man who they say shattered the front door of a Baton Rouge phone store and looted four display phones Thursday night.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the looting happened at 11:12 p.m. Thursday at the Metro PCS store located on Coursey Blvd.

Security cameras captured the man throwing a brick through the front door then stealing four display phones, a Samsung Galaxy phone and a pair of headphones before exiting the store. Deputies said he then fled the store on foot headed east.

Deputies say the black male suspect was wearing a short blue or dark colored hooded jacket and “very baggy” blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EBRSO Burglary Division at 389-5000.