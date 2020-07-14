87°
EBRSO is searching for burglary suspect

Tuesday, July 14 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of committing residential burglary.

According to authorities, the suspect broke into a home on the 9700 block of Governor Beauvais Dr. He allegedly forced entry into the home by shattering the rear window to the home.

The residence was rummaged through with nothing appearing to be taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO.

