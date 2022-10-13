EBRSO investigating deadly overnight crash that killed 38-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are investigating a deadly crash early Thursday morning that left a woman dead.

The parish's traffic incident list showed the crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 20000 block of Tucker Road. Sources confirmed the crash killed Marquita Jackson, 38.

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement to find out more about the crash.