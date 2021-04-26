Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: Fatal shooting at motel was justified, shooter acted in self-defense
BATON ROUGE - Police say a Saturday night shooting was justified. The shooter won't be charged with homicide.
The event happened around 7:45 p.m., at a Motel 6 on Rieger Road. Kenneth Jobbers, 42, fatally shot 35-year-old Aaron Hudson, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office affidavit released Sunday.
When police arrived at the motel, they found Hudson on the ground with several gunshot wounds. Hudson died of these injuries at the scene.
Jobbers said he knew Hudson through Hudson's late brother, and that he acted in self-defense. According to the police report, Hudson yelled at Jobbers, threatening him and accusing him of dealing crack. Jobbers said he shot Hudson after Hudson entered his room with a firearm.
Authorities say evidence at the scene, including a firearm they found, supported Jobbers' self-defense claim.
Jobbers still faces three charges for illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule 1 substances.
