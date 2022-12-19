46°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO deputy placed on leave after arrest for domestic incident
BATON ROUGE – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was arrested during the weekend after a domestic incident.
Lt. Kim Williams was booked by officials in a different parish and placed on administrative leave pending a review, the Sheriff's Office said.
No other details were immediately available.
Trending News
Williams, who works in recruiting, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Funeral arrangements announced for Baton Rouge Fire captain who died while on...
-
BRPD considering bringing street racing task force back
-
Monday's Health Report
-
Multi-agency response to apprehend booze thieves turns into rescue mission as temps...
-
Salute 2 A Teacher - Tristan Selvage, Tara High School
Sports Video
-
Black and Gold Report: Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Scotlandvill boys hoops edges McKinley 56-54
-
Dunham falls in DIII Select state title game to St. Charles Catholic...
-
Scotlandville girls rout Episcopal 57-27