EBRSO: Child detained for bringing BB gun on school bus

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A child was detained Tuesday after they brought a BB gun on a school bus, officials said. 

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies detained the student following a lockdown at Woodlawn High School. 

Deputies said another student sent in an anonymous tip about the BB gun. 

As of 3 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. It is unclear if the BB gun was inside school premises. 

