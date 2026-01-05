72°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO asking for assistance in locating missing man
BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Dale Sands was last seen and heard from Tuesday.
Sands is described as a white male, 5’11” and is 200 pounds. He was last known to be wearing black slacks with a blue Allstate polo shirt. He drives a dark green F150 extra cab truck with a temporary tag in the rear window.
Trending News
Anyone with information should contact the EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Glasses retailer Warby Parker opening first Baton Rouge location at Perkins Rowe
-
St. Gabriel's Oak Trace subdivision under boil water advisory
-
Maduro says 'I was captured' as he pleads not guilty to drug...
-
One person in custody as police, Secret Service investigate broken windows at...
-
Man arrested after robbery, shooting outside Baton Rouge business