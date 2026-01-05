72°
EBRSO asking for assistance in locating missing man

8 years 4 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 23 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Dale Sands was last seen and heard from Tuesday.

Sands is described as a white male, 5’11” and is 200 pounds. He was last known to be wearing black slacks with a blue Allstate polo shirt. He drives a dark green F150 extra cab truck with a temporary tag in the rear window.

Anyone with information should contact the EBRSO at (225) 389-5000.

