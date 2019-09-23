EBRSO: Alleged serial killer told deputies he was filling hunting tags

CLINTON - New documents filed by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office provide disturbing insight into the potential thought process of accused killer Ryan Sharpe.

The report, filed in East Feliciana Court, says Sharpe told investigators he shot four men in an effort to fill five hunting tags he claimed were given to him by state police and the federal government.

In the filings, Sharpe said he killed a deer worth two tags and he fatally shot Tommy Bass, Carroll Breeden and Brad DeFranceschi to fill the remaining three. Sharpe allegedly shot all three men after he spotted them outside their homes from his car.

The killings unfolded over the course of about four months, starting in July 2017 with the death of Bass. A fourth person, Buck Hornsby, was shot outside his home in Bluff Creek but survived. Sharpe allegedly told deputies he didn't kill Hornsby after the initial shot because he didn't want to "waste a tag."

A judge ruled Tuesday that Sharpe was not fit to stand trial for the time being, being committed to a mental health facility instead. He will be evaluated periodically and a judge could eventually allow him to stand trial.

Sharpe has pleaded not guilty in the shootings.