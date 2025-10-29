EBRSO: 3 drug dealers operating out of multiple houses arrested

BATON ROUGE - Three men allegedly dealing drugs out of four homes were arrested by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit.

The sheriff's office said they got a tip in September about Rodney Knighten and Marcus Williams selling cocaine in Baton Rouge. After a two-months-long investigation, agents executed search warrants on 6156 Byron St., 6124 Byron St., 256 Baird Drive and 4211 S. Morvant Place in Baker.

The following items were found:

- 13.97 Ounces of powder cocaine

- 2.7 Ounces of crack cocaine

- 37.1 Grams fentanyl (58 pressed pills)

- 9.8 Pounds of marijuana

- 8.9 Grams crystal methamphetamine (45 pill capsules)

- 6 ‎Digital scales

- $20,568 in cash

- Les Bear Custom semi-auto .223 caliber rifle (Listed as stolen)

- Taurus, G3C semi-auto 9mm handgun (Listed as stolen)

- Taurus, G3C semi-auto 9mm handgun

- Masterpiece Arms, MAC-10 semiauto 9mm handgun

- Glock, 21 semi-auto .45 caliber handgun

- Palmetto State Armory, Dagger semi-auto 9mm handgun

- M&R Gardner, 904 semi-auto .22 caliber revolver

- Spikes Tactical, ST-15 semi-auto .223 caliber rifle

Williams and Knighten were arrested on a slew of drug charges. The sheriff's office noted that both had prior arrests. Treyvon Williams was also booked for similar charges. He told investigators that weapons at one of the homes on Byron Street were his.