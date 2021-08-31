EBRPSS meal deliveries resume Tuesday for students

BATON ROUGE - EBRPSS home meal deliveries will resume Tuesday for registered EBR Parish students.

Emails and text messages will be sent to registered parents to confirm that someone will be home to receive the meals.

Focus Foods will provide three locations for non-registered families Tuesday - Saturday from 11:30 am - 6:30 pm:

- Glen Oaks Middle School Parking Lot

- St. Pius Church Parking Lot

- Sacred Heart Church Parking Lot

Thursday is the normal cut-off time for next week's home delivery requests, although parents who register this week will possibly be accommodated. Students in-person and virtual remain eligible for meals.

Non-registered families can register for home delivery here.