EBRPSS gives away 100 free laptops to students
BATON ROUGE - While many children woke up to presents under the tree Christmas morning, some received an early gift from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.
Kyra Johnson has a third-grade son at Claiborne Elementary. It was to her surprise that he would be getting a brand-new laptop from the school this year.
"It saves me a lot so that I don't have to worry about letting him use my stuff at home for school, he can have his own," Johnson said.
Thanks to a partnership with the school system and Cox, 100 students received free laptops. Superintendent LaMont Cole says it comes at a perfect time for families.
They're struggling at times and for them to be able to get a brand-new laptop at this time of the year, also improves the quality of life at this time of the year and brings a little joy in the household," Cole said.
