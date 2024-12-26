61°
EBRPSS gives away 100 free laptops to students

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - While many children woke up to presents under the tree Christmas morning, some received an early gift from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. 

Kyra Johnson has a third-grade son at Claiborne Elementary. It was to her surprise that he would be getting a brand-new laptop from the school this year. 

"It saves me a lot so that I don't have to worry about letting him use my stuff at home for school, he can have his own," Johnson said. 

Thanks to a partnership with the school system and Cox, 100 students received free laptops. Superintendent LaMont Cole says it comes at a perfect time for families. 

They're struggling at times and for them to be able to get a brand-new laptop at this time of the year, also improves the quality of life at this time of the year and brings a little joy in the household," Cole said. 

