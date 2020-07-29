EBRPSS announces tech program for students in need of connectivity for virtual learning

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has launched an online resource for families to sign up for mobile hotspots and devices.

The school system announced the program Wednesday afternoon, stating the idea is to make the transition back to school as seamless as possible.

As EBR schools opt for an all-virtual learning model, the school system says it is vital that students are prepared and TechReady on August 10. EBRPSS students will learn virtually through Labor Day unless otherwise announced.

The district is aiming to supply every student with an electronic device that needs one before the first day of school.

For households in need of connectivity or devices, click here.

Schools will continue to hold device distribution days to equip each child with the tools they need before the academic year begins. For more information on distribution, families are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school for assistance or click here for additional resources.

“Throughout the summer, the I.T. department has worked tirelessly to build connections for EBRPSS families to assist with virtual learning,” incoming EBRPSS Superintendent Leslie Brown said. “In a year filled with unknowns and challenges for education, the completion of a full 1:1 device ratio ensures that all students will be TechReady this fall.”

I.T. staff and EBR CTEC interns have distributed over 5,000 devices this summer, the school system reports. Families can begin applications for devices and hotspots.

On August 3, the I.T. Department will launch a new helpdesk geared towards families, students, and staff. On launch day, the help desk will be accessible at ebr.technology.

Under the all-virtual model, learning will be facilitated remotely through each student’s school of record. Paper instructional materials will be distributed by the school to students with connectivity concerns and/or complement the virtual learning experience if needed, according to the EBRPSS.

Despite the virtual, at-home learning model, officials say grades and attendance will be accounted for daily.

Families will have the option of an all-virtual model for the entire school year. This option will continue when schools shift to offering a hybrid learning model, in which students engage in face-to-face instruction on certain days each week and engage in remote learning on other days.

As the city and state continue to monitor the public health crisis and navigate the phased reopening, the district plans to adjust accordingly.