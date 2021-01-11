EBRCOA set to facilitate COVID-19 vaccine to people ages

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging announced on Sunday that they will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors age 70 and older.

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, the City of Baton Rouge, and Albertsons Company are all partnering with EBROA to help aid in the vaccination of local senior citizens.

The pop-up vaccination clinic from will from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday located at EBRCOA’s downtown Lotus Senior Center at 1701 Main St.

According to EBRCOA, the clinic will benefit 1,000 local seniors.

Pre-registration is required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Seniors can register by filling out a consent form here. Seniors who need help completing the form can also call 225-923-8000 so an EBRCOA staff member can assist them.

Seniors are required to have a valid ID and must be at least 70-years-old. An insurance or Medicare card is also required.

Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine this week can receive the recommended second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 2 and Thursday, Feb. 4.