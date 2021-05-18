76°
EBR vaccine sites closed due to area flooding

BATON ROUGE - Officials issued a Tuesday morning notice regarding the closure of certain vaccination sites in the Baton Rouge area due to severe weather.

The release said, "Due to the excessive rain and the potential threat of continued flash flooding conditions throughout East Baton Rouge Parish, the following vaccine sites will remain closed today, Tuesday, May 18th, until further notice. "

The release went on to say that, "Individuals with 2nd dose appointments will be rescheduled for the next operation day. For any questions regarding appointments and rescheduling, please call the COVID-19 Hotline at 1(855) 453-0774.

VACCINATION CENTER LOCATIONS:

Bon Carre Business Center

 7306 Harry Drive

 Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Mall of Louisiana

 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

 Baton Rouge, LA 70836

 First Floor main entrance (old Williams Sonoma store)

 

LSU Tiger Stadium

South endzone

 

COMMUNITY VACCINATION LOCATION:

Holy Grill Feeding Program 

6117 Cadillac Street 70811

