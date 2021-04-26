EBR using new flashing turn signals for future road projects

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge will begin incorporating flashing yellow left-turn signals in future city-parish road projects, and local officials are trying to ensure the lights won't confuse drivers.

The new signals will feature red, yellow and green arrows along with the new flashing yellow arrow, which will signal drivers to turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic. The new signals will be independent of typical traffic lights and feature only the arrows.

The signals will be used in some state projects and included in MOVEBR projects "in the near future," according to the mayor-president's office.

“These new turn signals are proven to be safer and more efficient,” Mayor Broome said in news release. “A Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) study found they reduce left turn crashes by up to 35%. They also help move more traffic through the intersection, easing traffic congestion and reducing vehicle idling – and that helps ease pollution.”

The city is also preparing for potential growing pains when it comes to using the signals.

“But any change has the potential to cause confusion, so we are working closely with the MOVEBR program managers and DOTD to bring these to the attention of drivers, so they know what to expect,” the mayor added.

While the city-parish didn't give a specific timetable on when the new signals would be put to use, officials said they would be incorporated in new capacity projects and signal upgrades.