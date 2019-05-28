90°
EBR to be awarded more than $11 million in FEMA funding for flood prevention

2 hours 36 minutes ago Tuesday, May 28 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - FEMA is awarding $18 million in funding to two Louisiana parishes for flood mitigation projects.

“In a state where flooding is common, drainage projects and flood mitigation are key to protecting businesses, streets, homes and even lives,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.  “These grants for Jefferson and East Baton Rouge parishes are important for protecting families and businesses from destructive flooding.”

East Baton Rouge Parish will receive an $11.3 million grant to develop a master plan for drainage improvements in the parish. The second parish, Jefferson Parish, will be awarded $6.9 million for drainage in the Jefferson Park subdivision.

