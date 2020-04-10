62°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR: Thousands still without power following overnight storm
As of Friday morning, an overnight storm has left about 2,691 East Baton Rouge customers without power.
WBRZ first reported on the outages Thursday night, when over 4K EBR residents were left in the dark and surrounding parishes, such as Iberville were responding to incidents of multiple incidents of fallen power poles.
On Friday, though the number of customers without power in EBR was significantly reduced, crews are still working to restore electricity to thousands.
In Livingston Parish, 592 customers are still without electricity and in Ascension, a total of 768 remain in the dark.
Entergy is reminding the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines as they see crews members out and about working to restore power.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Edwards says he's likely to keep schools closed rest of school year
-
Family, church community remember beloved pastor who died from COVID-19
-
Prioritizing mental health during a pandemic
-
Three killed in murder-suicide identified by Zachary Police
-
Deputies searching for thieves who pulled off $40,000 tool heist in Ascension...