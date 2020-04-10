EBR: Thousands still without power following overnight storm

As of Friday morning, an overnight storm has left about 2,691 East Baton Rouge customers without power.

WBRZ first reported on the outages Thursday night, when over 4K EBR residents were left in the dark and surrounding parishes, such as Iberville were responding to incidents of multiple incidents of fallen power poles.

On Friday, though the number of customers without power in EBR was significantly reduced, crews are still working to restore electricity to thousands.

In Livingston Parish, 592 customers are still without electricity and in Ascension, a total of 768 remain in the dark.

Entergy is reminding the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines as they see crews members out and about working to restore power.