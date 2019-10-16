EBR Superintendent stresses "school system boundaries remain the same"

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System put out a clear message Wednesday night; all students will remain in the schools that they are currently in. Parents in the boundary of the new City of Saint George are worried their children will have to change schools. Superintendent Warren Drake stressed that to everyone in parish through a robocall.

It said in part, “after several questions about the vote, I wanted to assure you that the vote to create a new city did not create an independent school system. The school system boundaries remain the same and all students will be able to remain in the schools they currently attend.”

There are six public schools and one charter school that falls in the City of St. George boundaries. For anything to affect those schools, organizers of St. George would have to create a school system, something they say is two to five years away.

“And we're prepared for that,” said Drake.

Superintendent Drake says if an independent school system is created, his district would see a loss in sales tax revenue.

“We're working on the budget all the time, we're working on the budget right now,” said Drake.

Before a St. George school system becomes a reality the boundaries would have to be approved on the state, parish and city level. St. George organizers say they would seek input from parents before all of that.