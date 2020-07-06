EBR superintendent releases tentative reopening plan for 2020-21 school year

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - The superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School system, Warren Drake, released an update related to the school system’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

On Friday, Drake said that while it is too early to commit to a definite scenario, at the moment it seems feasible to consider two options.

The first option would be to have students begin attending school on August 6 virtually. Then, should the governmental phase allow for it, on September 9, parents will have the choice of continuing to have their children learn virtually or return to school via a hybrid model consistent with local and state guidance.

The second option would be for students to begin school on August 6 under a hybrid model. In such a model, students would attend school two days a week and learn virtually during the remaining three days of the week. Drake explains this will allow schools to follow 50% or under capacity limitations on campuses and on buses. It would also allow school staff enough time to thoroughly clean and sanitize campuses.

Drake's full message is stated below:

Dear EBRPSS Families,

As we near the midpoint of our summer break, I want to reach out to all of you with a district update. First and foremost, I’d like to welcome Ms. Leslie Brown who will replace me on August 1, 2020, as Superintendent of Schools. I hope that all of you will welcome her just as you did with me five years ago. I have shared with her how fortunate we are as a district to have such a diverse, dedicated, and talented team serving our students. Ms. Brown and I have been in regular communication over the past few weeks. We share an unwavering commitment to a smooth transition to ensure the best teaching and learning environments for August 2020 and beyond. As you know, the decisions before us cannot be made lightly. None of us can predict the future. In the here and now, we must factor in local, state, and federal regulations and guidance as we make the best determinations to guide our entry into the upcoming school year. We share all of your concerns about the return to schools, and we recognize that there is not a perfect, one-size-fits-all solution. District staff is monitoring the COVID-19 data and related guidance from within our city, our state, and across the country. Locally, our numbers continue to increase, and it is predicted by some that a spike in positive cases will occur after the July 4th holiday. Regardless, we must find a way to move forward to meet the needs of our students, our employees, and the community we serve. I know many of you are anxious for a comprehensive and inclusive plan for August, but in my opinion, it is too early to commit to a definite scenario today. Given the information currently available and if we remain under Phase II on August 6th, here is a snapshot of the two most likely models presently in development:

Option 1 – Students will begin school on August 6th in a 100% virtual learning environment. If governmental phases allow for it, on Wednesday, September 9, families will have a choice between continuing to learn virtually OR returning to school through a hybrid model permitting local and state guidance.

Option 2 – If governmental phases allow for it, students will begin school on August 6th under a hybrid model. Within this model, students will attend school two days a week according to predetermined daily schedules. During the remaining three days of the week, students will learn virtually under the supervision of their classroom teachers. This model will afford us the ability to have 50% capacity or under on our campuses and buses at one time. This model will also

allow time for cleaning and sanitation. Within this model, all students will have the option to select a 100% virtual learning experience if it is preferred.

In each of these models and throughout our decision-making process, the health and safety of our students, staff, and their families remain our top priority. Physical distancing, group size, and personal protective equipment will be addressed in each and every decision. In order to do this,

additional data is needed to finalize the remaining details of the operational plan. To help us with this, please take the time to complete our latest survey, so that we may have the most accurate data as possible when we release a detailed plan next week. https://forms.gle/5kf82BP2jYD4YwKX9

In closing, I wish each of you a happy, safe, and restful month of July. Each of you, your families, and our students are ever-present in my thoughts and prayers. The past five years prove that the East Baton Rouge Parish School System is a resilient team, one that I will forever be proud to have served. I know your strength, positivity, and determination will continue to shine in the future. We look forward to a great school year ahead.

Sincerely,

Warren Drake