EBR storm damage assessment reports due Monday

BATON ROUGE - Storm damage reports are due today for those seeking federal assistance after severe weather hit the area earlier this month.

Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are encouraged to assist in gathering damage reports to aid in the recovery process. People can report any weather-related damage to their property online.

Damage Assessment Tips

Insured Property:

-Remember: Flooding generally is not covered under homeowners’ policies. Flood insurance is a separate policy offered through the National Flood Insurance Protection Program (NFIP) or through private insurers.

-Notify your insurer to start the claims process. Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents.

-Coordinate with your insurance adjuster in filing a Proof of Loss with your insurance company within 60 days of the flood.

Uninsured Property:

-Document the damage by taking pictures of your property and the contents.

-If your property is flood damaged and you do not have flood insurance, help may be available from the federal government through small grants and larger low-cost loans.

Renters:

-If you have renter’s insurance, storm damage is covered.

-Your personal property damaged by the storm will be covered according to your policies limits.

-You will have to pay a deductible before your losses will be paid out.

-If you are unable to occupy your rented house or apartment due to storm damage, your renters insurance coverage may help pay for additional costs you incur, such as hotel bills.

Vehicles:

-Notify your insurer to start the claims process.

-If you only have liability coverage, it is possible that you will not be covered for any flood damage to your vehicle. --

-Keep in mind you may have to pay a deductible.

-If your vehicle is declared a total loss because of flooding, you cannot buy it back.

-Louisiana law states that the insurance company has to send the certificate of title to the Office of Motor Vehicles along with the application for a Certificate of Destruction.