EBR storm damage assessment reports due by midnight
BATON ROUGE - Storm damage reports are due today for those seeking federal assistance after severe weather hit the area earlier this month.
Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are encouraged to assist in gathering damage reports to aid in the recovery process. People can report any weather-related damage to their property online.
Officials say residents have until midnight to submit a report.
