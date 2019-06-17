84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR storm damage assessment reports due by midnight

1 hour 36 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 June 17, 2019 9:24 AM June 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Storm damage reports are due today for those seeking federal assistance after severe weather hit the area earlier this month.

Residents in East Baton Rouge Parish are encouraged to assist in gathering damage reports to aid in the recovery process. People can report any weather-related damage to their property online.

Officials say residents have until midnight to submit a report. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days