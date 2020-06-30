EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux sworn in for fourth term

EAST BATON ROUGE- Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was sworn in for a fourth term as East Baton Rouge Sheriff on Tuesday, June 30.

Sheriff Gautreaux began his law enforcement career as a uniform patrol deputy in the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and served as Police Chief of the City of Baker for 27 years before resigning to run for Sheriff.

As Baker Police Chief, Gautreaux was elected to office seven times and was unopposed for the last four terms. He was elected Sheriff on a platform of focusing priorities on uniform patrol and developing greater communication among local, regional and state law enforcement agencies to help make East Baton Rouge Parish safer.

He was sworn into office on December 4, 2007, after being elected to fill the unexpired term of Sheriff Elmer Litchfield.

In 2012, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux was elected as Sergeant-At-Arms and Secretary-Treasurer for the Louisiana Sheriffs' Association. In June of 2016, Sheriff Gautreaux was elected President of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux shared his appreciation and excitement for the fourth term Tuesday evening in a statement.

I’m was so honored to be sworn in today for my fourth term as East Baton Rouge Sheriff. I’m grateful that God has given me the ability to continue to serve, and the people of this parish have given me the opportunity.

Together, we have accomplished so much in the past twelve years, but there is much left to do.

I’m beyond grateful for the so many men and women of this office for their commitment and service to our community. You make sacrifices and take risks in order to carry out your oath to protect and serve. I’m thankful for your hearts dedicated to service and for all of you that continually bring honor to the badge.

I’m so grateful to the public for their continued support and partnerships. Without your help, any efforts on our part would be short-lived. To be successful in keeping our community safe, law enforcement must continue to work to earn and keep the trust and respect of those we serve. Thank you for continuing to work and grow with us to ensure peace and safety for everyone.

Finally, I am grateful for my friends and family- especially my wife Suzi, my children, and grandchildren. Without your love and encouragement, I wouldn’t be where I am today. You continue to keep me motivated and driven to do the best job I can.

Thank you, and God bless you all.

Sincerely,

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux