EBR Sheriff's unit involved in Tuesday morning Barringer-Foreman Road crash
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday (Dec. 8) morning, a crash involving an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's unit occurred at Barringer-Foreman Road at Airline Highway.
Accident: Barringer-Foreman Rd at Airline Hwy ..involves EBR Sheriff unit— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 8, 2020
Officials reported the wreck shortly after 6 a.m.
Specific details regarding the cause of the crash and whether or not it resulted in any injuries were not immediately available.
This article will be updated as officials continue to respond to the incident.
