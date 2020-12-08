EBR Sheriff's unit involved in minor Tuesday morning crash

62°
Tuesday, December 08 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday (Dec. 8) morning, a minor crash involving an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's unit occurred at Barringer-Foreman Road at Airline Highway.

Officials reported the wreck shortly after 6 a.m. and confirmed that the minor incident did not result in any injuries.

Authorities say it involved a light side swipe that left the unit with very little damage to its bumper and door.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

