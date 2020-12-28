EBR Sheriff's unit involved in minor Tiger Bend area crash

Generic image of EBR Parish Sheriff's unit.

BATON ROUGE - A minor crash involving an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's unit occurred Monday (Dec. 28) morning.

Accident involving EBR Sheriff unit: Tiger Bend Rd at Antioch Road

The crash happened in a parking lot on Tiger Bend Road, near Antioch Road around 9 a.m.

An EBRSO representative described the incident as a "minor, fender bender."

