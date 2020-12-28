72°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR Sheriff's unit involved in minor Tiger Bend area crash
BATON ROUGE - A minor crash involving an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's unit occurred Monday (Dec. 28) morning.
Accident involving EBR Sheriff unit: Tiger Bend Rd at Antioch Road— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) December 28, 2020
The crash happened in a parking lot on Tiger Bend Road, near Antioch Road around 9 a.m.
An EBRSO representative described the incident as a "minor, fender bender."
