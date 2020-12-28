72°
EBR Sheriff's unit involved in minor Tiger Bend area crash

5 hours 6 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, December 28 2020 Dec 28, 2020 December 28, 2020 9:05 AM December 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Generic image of EBR Parish Sheriff's unit.

BATON ROUGE - A minor crash involving an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's unit occurred Monday (Dec. 28) morning.

The crash happened in a parking lot on Tiger Bend Road, near Antioch Road around 9 a.m.

An EBRSO representative described the incident as a "minor, fender bender." 

