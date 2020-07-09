79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in identifying burglary suspects

2 hours 30 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 July 09, 2020 5:12 AM July 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish are on the lookout for two burglary suspects who also used a stolen credit card.

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Burglary and Robbery Division are seeking the identity of the two individuals pictured above in reference to a vehicle burglary where a stolen credit card was used.

The vehicle burglary occurred on June 29th at 4600 Burbank Dr.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the EBRSO Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days