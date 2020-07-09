77°
EBR Sheriff's Office seeks public assistance in identifying burglary suspects
BATON ROUGE - Authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish are on the lookout for two burglary suspects who also used a stolen credit card.
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Burglary and Robbery Division are seeking the identity of the two individuals pictured above in reference to a vehicle burglary where a stolen credit card was used.
The vehicle burglary occurred on June 29th at 4600 Burbank Dr.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the EBRSO Burglary and Robbery Division at 225-389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
