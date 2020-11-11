EBR Sheriff's Office: Months-long narcotics investigation ends in vehicle pursuit, drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Representatives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) carried out a months-long investigation that led to a Tuesday, Nov. 10 vehicle pursuit and drug bust in which large amounts of narcotics and drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

EBRSO says its Narcotics Agents led an investigation to the activities of a 32-year-old man named Horace Wells, who was identified as a Baton Rouge area heroin distributor.

After observing Wells conduct a drug deal, EBRSO says its agents were able to obtain search warrants for Wells' primary residence at an apartment on Zachary's McHugh Road and at his sister's Baton Rouge home within the 14000 block of N. Holly Street.

EBRSO says on Tuesday, agents who were in a marked unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Wells near the intersection of Florida Blvd. and N. Sherwood Forest, but Wells fled in his vehicle.

During the ensuing vehicle pursuit, agents say Wells was seen throwing clear bags with white powder and a handgun from the vehicle.

Wells continued to flee, according to agents, but was eventually stopped by Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) in the 3400 block of Winbourne Avenue.

Wells was taken into custody and agents say they found that he was in possession of several grams of heroin, which were strewn throughout the vehicle, as well as heroin residue on his shoes.

Agents recovered the handgun Wells had discarded which they say contained residue that also tested positive for heroin.

Agents executed search warrants at both locations and seized the following:

- 3.6 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $10,800)

- 1.3 ounces of cocaine (valued at $1800)

- 9.7 grams of heroin

- 13.4 grams of marijuana

- multiple digital scales

- Springfield XD-9 9mm handgun

- $5,074 in currency

Wells and a 29-year-old accomplice named Keyan Cloud were arrested on a slew of drug-related charges and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.



Multipe law enforcement agenices teamed up to carry out the investigation and arrests. Participating agencies and divisions include EBRSO K-9, EBRSO Uniform Patrol (Kleinpeter Sub), BRPD Uniform Patrol (A Rotation, A Shift), Zachary Police (Detectives), and the DEA Task Force.