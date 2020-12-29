EBR Sheriff's Office investigates Denver Drive shooting that injured two

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Dec. 29) morning, a shooting that left two people injured occurred in a neighborhood off Perkins Road, authorities say.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) told WBRZ the shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. as individuals in two vehicles were allegedly firing weapons at one another near the 1700 block of Denver Drive.

EBRSO says its detectives learned that two wounded victims were taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle, and that one of the victims was in critical condition.

At this time, no further information related to the shooting is available.

This is a developing situation that detectives are continuing to investigate, please check back for updates.