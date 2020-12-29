61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Sheriff's Office investigates Denver Drive shooting that injured two

5 hours 2 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, December 29 2020 Dec 29, 2020 December 29, 2020 3:59 PM December 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday (Dec. 29) morning, a shooting that left two people injured occurred in a neighborhood off Perkins Road, authorities say.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) told WBRZ the shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. as individuals in two vehicles were allegedly firing weapons at one another near the 1700 block of Denver Drive.

EBRSO says its detectives learned that two wounded victims were taken to an area hospital in a personal vehicle, and that one of the victims was in critical condition. 

At this time, no further information related to the shooting is available.

This is a developing situation that detectives are continuing to investigate, please check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days