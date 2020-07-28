EBR Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying suspect in attempted break-in

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect that was caught on surveillance camera attempting to break into a home early Monday morning.

Authorities say the person pictured attempted to break into a house in the 10600 block of Cypress Vine Avenue on July 27 around 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information about incident or suspect is urged to contact the Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225)389-5064.

This is a developing story.