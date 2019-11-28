EBR Sheriff: Man claiming his ID was stolen goes on taser-wielding rampage in attempt to get it back

Carl Jackson

BATON ROUGE – A man who claimed his ID was stolen is accused of arming himself with a BB gun and taser before going after the people who he believed took his ID.

Deputies say 51-year-old Carl Jackson told them he'd tried to cash a check he'd earned from work only to find he couldn't because he didn't have his ID on him. Police say Jackson told them he believed that three people took his ID, and he planned to confront them.

According to a police report, this conversation between the 51-year-old and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office took place on Wednesday, shortly after a 911 dispatcher took a call where they could hear someone screaming in the background and saying, “I can’t talk anymore,” just before hanging up.

Police believe the caller was in a home Jackson had targeted in an attempt to retrieve his ID.

The police report goes on to say the dispatcher told deputies about the 911 hangup, and they followed up by going to the caller’s address.

Upon their arrival, deputies report walking into a home where numerous residents immediately pointed them to Jackson.

The victims told officials Jackson had walked into the home demanding his ID, and when they'd explained they didn’t have it, he'd pulled out a taser and BB gun, using the weapons to threaten them.

One of the victims told police Jackson hit him in the head with the taser, wielding it with such force that he fell. Another victim said Jackson grabbed her purse as well as other personal belongings, threatening to take her things.

Deputies say it was at this point that Jackson attempted to explained his actions to officials, and in so doing, admitted to brandishing the weapons and stealing the woman's purse and other items.

Deputies arrested Jackson on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

While checking their database, police noticed this wasn’t Jackson’s first run-in with the law, he also had an active Bench Warrant, which was added to his charges.