65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR Sheriff Gautreaux easily turns back challenger to win another term as sheriff

1 hour 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, October 14 2023 Oct 14, 2023 October 14, 2023 8:55 PM October 14, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has won another four-year term, his fifth in a row.

In balloting Saturday, Gautreaux easily defeated Jeffry Sanford, a lawyer who previously lost elections for the state Supreme Court and the U.S. House. 

Gautreaux has been the president of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association and the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police. He's a graduate of Baker High School, Northwestern and the University of Virginia. 

Before being elected sheriff in 2007, Gautreaux was Baker's police chief for 27 years.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days