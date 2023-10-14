EBR Sheriff Gautreaux easily turns back challenger to win another term as sheriff

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux has won another four-year term, his fifth in a row.

In balloting Saturday, Gautreaux easily defeated Jeffry Sanford, a lawyer who previously lost elections for the state Supreme Court and the U.S. House.

Gautreaux has been the president of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association and the Louisiana Association of Chiefs of Police. He's a graduate of Baker High School, Northwestern and the University of Virginia.

Before being elected sheriff in 2007, Gautreaux was Baker's police chief for 27 years.