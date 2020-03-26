Latest Weather Blog
EBR setting up donation drive for medical businesses to give hospital equipment
EAST BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gave parish residents details on a new community-driven PPE transfer and distribution site, which has been created to support local hospitals and first responders.
The mayor says residents can begin bring protective equipment to the drop-off location at 9455 Plank Road. The site is expected to open Monday, and will be open 9 to 11 a.m. each weekday.
This will be the location — 9455 Plank Rd. Businesses can drop off any extra PPE they might have. It’s not open to the public, just those wishing to donate items @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Zlr65A3N8K— Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 26, 2020
All items delivered there will be given to local hospitals in need.
The site will not be open to the public, only those bringing donations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle crashes into home on progress
-
Student using her gardening passion to help out neighborhood
-
Louisiana senators discuss $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill
-
Photographer gives back to community with free front porch photo sessions
-
Neighborhood finds safe, creative way to interact during outbreak