82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR setting up donation drive for medical businesses to give hospital equipment

2 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 March 26, 2020 10:30 AM March 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

EAST BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gave parish residents details on a new community-driven PPE transfer and distribution site, which has been created to support local hospitals and first responders.

The mayor says residents can begin bring protective equipment to the drop-off location at 9455 Plank Road. The site is expected to open Monday, and will be open 9 to 11 a.m. each weekday. 

All items delivered there will be given to local hospitals in need. 

The site will not be open to the public, only those bringing donations.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days