EBR setting up donation drive for medical businesses to give hospital equipment

EAST BATON ROUGE – On Thursday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome gave parish residents details on a new community-driven PPE transfer and distribution site, which has been created to support local hospitals and first responders.

The mayor says residents can begin bring protective equipment to the drop-off location at 9455 Plank Road. The site is expected to open Monday, and will be open 9 to 11 a.m. each weekday.

This will be the location — 9455 Plank Rd. Businesses can drop off any extra PPE they might have. It’s not open to the public, just those wishing to donate items @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/Zlr65A3N8K — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 26, 2020

All items delivered there will be given to local hospitals in need.

The site will not be open to the public, only those bringing donations.