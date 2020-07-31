EBR schools to offer grab-n-go meals starting Aug. 10

BATON ROUGE- Starting August 10, the first day of virtual instruction, all East Baton Rouge Parish schools will distribute grab-n-go meals curbside.

Although class will not be in session yet, each school in the parish will distribute on-site, hot meals from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup for the first two weeks of school, the school system announced Friday.

Between August 26 and September 4, schools will then distribute 10 days worth of "semi-shelf stable meal boxes" to families to get them through labor day.

Following Labor Day, the school system will reopen with hybrid learning. This will consist of two days of class in-person and three days of virtual instruction each week.

Families can sign up for the meal services online starting Monday and will then be issued a QR code to use when picking up the food.

Spokeswoman Taylor Gast said families do not have to pick up meals from their school of record and can go use the meal service at the school closest to them.