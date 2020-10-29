EBR Schools to begin meal delivery service for virtual students

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish students who have been attending school by way of online virtual programs will be eligible to receive meal-delivery services beginning November 2, but their parents must first complete an online registration form.

EBR Schools announced Thursday that its curbside grab-n-go meal service will end on November 2, 2020 and be replaced with a meal home-delivery service made possible by its partnership with TDP Group LLC.

The delivery service will bring boxed meals to the homes of 100% virtual learning students who register for the service.

Officials say meal delivery registration must be completed each week.

The meals will be delivered once a week Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (excluding school holidays, school closures, or severe weather days).

Meals cannot be left on a doorstep which means someone must be present to sign for the package.

Deliveries will only be made to addresses in East Baton Rouge Parish school attendance zones.

A pilot registration form launches Thursday, October 29, and will close at 5 p.m., Friday, October 30.

Forms must be submitted no later than 5 pm, October 30, for delivery routing purposes.

Families participating in virtual learning will receive the registration email today, and those who meet the registration requirements will receive the boxed meals next week (Nov. 2-6).

Beginning November 2, the survey link will reopen every Monday and will close on Thursdays at 5 p.m. through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

To sign up for the once per week meal delivery service, families must submit one form per household listing all 100% virtual-learning students residing in the home.

On Monday mornings, families will receive an email with the day and time of the expected delivery window.

Meal boxes will include a combination of fresh bread products, cereal, frozen entrees, canned fruit and vegetables, and shelf-stable milk. Meals include 5 lunches, 5 breakfasts, 5 suppers and 5 snacks.

Questions concerning delivery should be directed to Jeff Landry at the TDP Group/Focus Foods: 225-936-4750.

For questions about the food, please email cgrisby@ebrschools.org.